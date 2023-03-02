Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 322.60 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 322.60 ($3.89), with a volume of 383707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317.55 ($3.83).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a €0.06 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 1,875.00%.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 246.27. The stock has a market cap of £54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 680.00 and a beta of 1.42.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

