Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Citigroup

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bandwidth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $389.17 million, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

