Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.43 on May 26th

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 1.43 per share by the bank on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.9 %
BMO stock opened at C$130.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$127.75. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$113.73 and a 12-month high of C$154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.57 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 13.2680723 EPS for the current year.
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
