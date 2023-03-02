Barclays Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $225.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.36.

NYSE:CRM opened at $167.35 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day moving average of $153.42. The firm has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 597.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after buying an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

