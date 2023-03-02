Barclays Cuts Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target to $8.00

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UNIT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -545.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

