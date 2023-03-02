Barclays Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $29.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

