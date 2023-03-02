BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.27

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.27 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 24.20 ($0.29). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 24.20 ($0.29), with a volume of 210,838 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.32.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.