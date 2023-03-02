Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.86. 2,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $472.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.