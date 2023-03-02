Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Bel Fuse Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BELFA traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.86. 2,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $472.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.
Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bel Fuse (BELFA)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.