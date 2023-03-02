Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $33.33

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.33, but opened at $32.02. Belite Bio shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 1,575 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
Belite Bio Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
