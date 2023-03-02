Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Short Interest Down 94.1% in February

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBN traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. Benchmark Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

Get Benchmark Bankshares alerts:

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Benchmark Community Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It focuses on obtaining deposits, including demand, savings and certificates, and originating residential, installment, and business loans. The company was founded on March 7, 1986 and is headquartered in Kenbridge, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.