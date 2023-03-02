Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Short Interest Down 94.1% in February

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BMBN traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. Benchmark Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $24.25.
Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile
