Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Trading Down 3.6%

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 238 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 238 ($2.87). Approximately 82,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 114,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247 ($2.98).

Big Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £682.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,700.00.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time tracking monitoring.

