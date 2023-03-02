BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Update

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 280,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 11.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 93,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,087. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIOLASE Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

