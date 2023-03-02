BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Avian Securities cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.37.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,501 shares of company stock worth $11,763,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

