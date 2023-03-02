Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 1-Day Volume Tops $244,847.29

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $35.25 million and approximately $244,847.29 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00211823 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00100167 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00052659 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053680 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000353 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.