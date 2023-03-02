Bitcoin One Day Volume Tops $25.57 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $431.82 billion and approximately $25.57 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $22,366.46 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00556655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00168773 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00039901 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,306,675 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

