Bitcoin One Day Volume Tops $25.57 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $431.82 billion and approximately $25.57 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $22,366.46 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00556655 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00168773 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00039901 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000767 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,306,675 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.