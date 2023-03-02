BitTorrent-New Market Capitalization Hits $690.88 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $690.88 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000297 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004972 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001235 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001644 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

