BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,164,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,153 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.96% of Carrier Global worth $2,068,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 321,273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 514,247 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,508,000 after purchasing an additional 472,926 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,993,000 after purchasing an additional 543,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.