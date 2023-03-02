BMO Capital Markets Boosts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$92.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Linamar and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of Linamar stock traded up C$0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,979. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$45.46 and a 52-week high of C$75.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$66.23 per share, with a total value of C$3,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,869,000. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. Insiders bought 50,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

