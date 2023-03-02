BMO Capital Markets Boosts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$92.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.
LNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Linamar and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.
Linamar Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Linamar stock traded up C$0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,979. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$45.46 and a 52-week high of C$75.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18.
Linamar Company Profile
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
