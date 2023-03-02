Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BDNNY. Pareto Securities lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nordea Equity Research lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $108.20.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

