Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BKNG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,552.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,315.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2,040.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,554.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking will post 123.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,155,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,518,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

