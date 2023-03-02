Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Brady has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Brady by 1,345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

