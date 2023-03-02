Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Down 49.2% in February

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,018. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

