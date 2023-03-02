Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $598.65. 2,639,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,357. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $249.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $581.34 and its 200-day moving average is $528.61. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. American Trust bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.60.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

