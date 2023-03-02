Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Price Target at $310.29

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $245.36 on Thursday. Danaher has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.16 and a 200 day moving average of $265.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

