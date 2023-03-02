Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target at $21.75

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLO shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of DLO opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.96.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Flight Deck Capital LP lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in DLocal by 2.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

