Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Up 4.7%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.35. 496,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,571,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Several research firms have recently commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
