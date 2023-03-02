Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Up 4.7%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.35. 496,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,571,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

