Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Trading Up 5.1%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.32 and last traded at $70.89. Approximately 736,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 657,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Up 8.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.