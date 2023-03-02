Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires 487 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Paychex were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $110.70 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

