Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 14,864.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 535.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 993.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $62.15 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.56 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.