Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $249.21 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.