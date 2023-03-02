Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires Shares of 2,556 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

Toro Price Performance

In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.40. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.