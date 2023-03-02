Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys Shares of 1,737 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $183.11 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,713. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

