Buckingham Strategic Partners Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,082,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 301.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,303 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

