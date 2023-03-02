Buckingham Strategic Partners Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,481 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $225.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

