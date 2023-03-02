Buckingham Strategic Partners Purchases 164 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Trading Up 4.4 %

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average of $127.67. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile



EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

