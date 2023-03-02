Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,395,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,013 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,644,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.58 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.