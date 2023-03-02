Buckingham Strategic Partners Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $245.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.23 and a 200-day moving average of $241.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $295.98.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

