Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.23.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average of $65.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after acquiring an additional 909,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,900,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,244,000 after acquiring an additional 256,436 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.