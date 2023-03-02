Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Builders FirstSource updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.70. 2,407,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,710. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

