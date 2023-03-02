Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.2 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.26.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.