Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 368.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700,425 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,856 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.14% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

NYSE:CLF opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

