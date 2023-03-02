Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 69,549 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,549 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ED opened at $88.15 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average is $93.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

