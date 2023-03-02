Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $13.58 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day moving average of $124.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

About Check Point Software Technologies



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

