Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $14.88 Million in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 474,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,881,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.17% of STORE Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1,026,580.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,459,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459,024 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1,395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,076 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at about $128,453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

NYSE STOR opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About STORE Capital

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

