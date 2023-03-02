Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 1,992 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.25% of Arrow Electronics worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock opened at $119.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Further Reading

