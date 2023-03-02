Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 84,590 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,590 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.21% of Owens Corning worth $15,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

