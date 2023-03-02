Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 268.4% in February

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 268.4% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CGO stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,239. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
