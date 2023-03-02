Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 268.4% in February

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 268.4% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CGO stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,239. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.