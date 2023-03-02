Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$66.50

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a neutral rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.19.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$62.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.78. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$53.58 and a 52 week high of C$82.83. The stock has a market cap of C$56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.