Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

CFX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE CFX traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$3.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$238.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.56.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

