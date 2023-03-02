Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107,595 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 2.28% of Canopy Growth worth $29,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $53,885,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $1,627,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $1,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $580,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 2,650,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,389,525. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

